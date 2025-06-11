Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $58.58 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.83 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.05. The company has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

