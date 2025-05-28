Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $39.63 Million Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 224,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,633,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,221,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,281,000 after acquiring an additional 35,778 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 177,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,372,000 after acquiring an additional 38,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $164.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.90 and a 1-year high of $233.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $171.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $186.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

