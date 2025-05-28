Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 433 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,122,000 after acquiring an additional 190,971 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.14. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.