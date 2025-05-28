172,032 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 172,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,652,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.09% of Cencora as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COR. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.18.

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $293.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.75. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $309.35. The firm has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,022,850. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total transaction of $520,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,249.24. This trade represents a 9.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,369,767. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

