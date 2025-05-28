Mattson Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Mattson Financial Services LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,044,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 694.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,273,000 after acquiring an additional 689,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,402,000 after acquiring an additional 589,511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,938,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,200,000 after acquiring an additional 587,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,005,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,920,000 after purchasing an additional 481,105 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.43. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

