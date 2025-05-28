Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 2.1%

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $288.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.84. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $300.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

