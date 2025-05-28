Tableaux LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Tableaux LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000. iShares Gold Trust Micro accounts for about 1.2% of Tableaux LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tableaux LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Gold Trust Micro as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAUM. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 74,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of IAUM stock opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.08. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

