NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $12.98 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,725,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,257,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,701,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,311,864,000 after purchasing an additional 413,963 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,938,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $973,119,000 after purchasing an additional 429,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,775,000 after purchasing an additional 100,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $130.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $167.78.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

