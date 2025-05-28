Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $12.36 Million Position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 357,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,364,000. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA:RECS opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.40. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.92.

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

