Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $372.81 Million Stock Holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,300,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852,178 shares during the period. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF makes up 0.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.51% of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF worth $372,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 368,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after buying an additional 111,095 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 159,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:UYLD opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average is $51.17. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $51.44.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th.

(Free Report)

The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

