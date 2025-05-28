NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 1,374 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $14,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Argus raised Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.7%

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.24.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

