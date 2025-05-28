Old North State Trust LLC Has $835,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Old North State Trust LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,338,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,685,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,852,000 after purchasing an additional 328,291 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,208,000 after purchasing an additional 180,849 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,606,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,897,000 after purchasing an additional 93,543 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.49 and its 200 day moving average is $91.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.34 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

