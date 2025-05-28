Old North State Trust LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 142.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,538 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.0% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $66.21. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

