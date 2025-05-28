Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 488,555 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,846,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488,555 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 21.73% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $549,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,088.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $78.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $87.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.42.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

