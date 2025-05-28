Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,046,898 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 198.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,089,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,046,898 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $168,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.08.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

