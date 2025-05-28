Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $983,000 in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPUS. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 1,530.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPUS stock opened at $116.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.41 and a 200 day moving average of $115.80. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $101.63 and a 1 year high of $124.10.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

