Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 125.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $114.28 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 109.34%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.