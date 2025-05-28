Members Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Members Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCS opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

