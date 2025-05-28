Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,542,262,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Shopify by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,752,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316,862 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Shopify by 631.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,459,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849,796 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Shopify by 623.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,870,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,091 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Shopify by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,950,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,294 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.37.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $138.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.02.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

