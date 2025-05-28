Harraden Circle Investments LLC Takes Position in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUR)

Posted by on May 28th, 2025

Harraden Circle Investments LLC purchased a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKURFree Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,152,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Oak Woods Acquisition makes up 0.2% of Harraden Circle Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Oak Woods Acquisition Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:OAKUR opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. Oak Woods Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

Oak Woods Acquisition Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that have their primary operations in technology-enabled healthcare services industry located in the Asia-pacific region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAKUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKURFree Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Woods Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Woods Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.