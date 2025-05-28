Harraden Circle Investments LLC Takes Position in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUR)

Harraden Circle Investments LLC purchased a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,152,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Oak Woods Acquisition makes up 0.2% of Harraden Circle Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.
Oak Woods Acquisition Trading Down 0.8%
NASDAQ:OAKUR opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. Oak Woods Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.30.
Oak Woods Acquisition Company Profile
