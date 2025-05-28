SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 187,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 67,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

