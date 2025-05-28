SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.1% of SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $304.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.53 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $211.54 and a one year high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.