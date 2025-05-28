Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,341,000 after acquiring an additional 36,005 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 652.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 322,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,897,000 after acquiring an additional 27,525 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $123.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.75. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $100.89 and a twelve month high of $124.00.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

