RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (RSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on June 30th

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1357 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a payout ratio of 84.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

RSF opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $16.02.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

