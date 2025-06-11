Focus Financial Network Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.78.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

