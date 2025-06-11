Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $250.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $234.11 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.25.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

