Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,010,000 after purchasing an additional 311,671 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,223,000 after purchasing an additional 601,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,064 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $174.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.75 and its 200-day moving average is $171.77. The company has a market cap of $276.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

