FY2026 EPS Estimate for Champion Iron Decreased by Analyst

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. CLSA upgraded Champion Iron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Desjardins raised Champion Iron to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.06.

CIA stock opened at C$4.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.89. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of C$3.29 and a twelve month high of C$6.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.67.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

