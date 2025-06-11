Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $446,000 Stock Position in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFIC. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 84,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.99. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.49 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 37.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MFIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

