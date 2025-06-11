My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 1,376 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,562,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,157 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,357 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,531.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,349,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,596 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $234.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.47 and a 200-day moving average of $234.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $232.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

