BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on June 30th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1203 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BGT opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

