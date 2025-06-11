BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0595 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

Shares of MHD opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $12.96.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 389.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 17.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.