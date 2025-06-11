Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 8,791 The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,791 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBMS. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 864.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 11,808.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancshares Price Performance

FBMS stock opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Bancshares Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

