iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,693,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,443 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 10.6% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $519,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,378,000 after purchasing an additional 422,237 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,264,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,251,000 after acquiring an additional 76,556 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $331.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.17 and a fifty-two week high of $337.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

