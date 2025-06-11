Head-To-Head Review: BEST (NYSE:BEST) and BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX)

BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) and BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BingEx and BEST’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BingEx N/A N/A N/A BEST N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BingEx and BEST, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BingEx 0 0 1 0 3.00 BEST 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BingEx currently has a consensus price target of $4.70, suggesting a potential upside of 39.67%. Given BingEx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BingEx is more favorable than BEST.

5.1% of BEST shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of BEST shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BingEx and BEST”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BingEx $4.32 billion 0.04 $15.20 million N/A N/A BEST $8.54 billion 0.01 -$114.71 million ($5.26) -0.53

BingEx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BEST.

Summary

BingEx beats BEST on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BingEx

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About BEST

BEST Inc. operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management. In addition, it offers integrated services and solutions across the supply chain, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, and transportation services to offline and online enterprises. Further, the company provides express delivery services; and door-to-door integrated cross-border supply chain services to and from China, including international express, less-than-truckload, fulfillment, and freight forwarding through its network, and transportation and warehouse partners. Additionally, it operates real-time bidding platform to source truckload capacity from independent transportation service providers and agents; and offers online merchandise sourcing and store management services for convenience stores, as well as B2C services. Furthermore, the company provides various value-added services, including pre-shipment inspection, cargo insurance, oversized item delivery, COD facilitation, evidence of delivery, and upstairs delivery services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

