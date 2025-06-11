Visionary Horizons LLC Takes $629,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,857,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,610,542,000 after acquiring an additional 90,755 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,809,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,944,503,000 after purchasing an additional 384,956 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,802,393,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,440,424,000 after buying an additional 1,734,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in T-Mobile US by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,919,000 after buying an additional 2,777,657 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $236.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.34 and a 200 day moving average of $244.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.18 and a twelve month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

