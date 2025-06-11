VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.15 and last traded at $102.00, with a volume of 234310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.66.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.49.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 2,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 4th quarter worth $832,000.

About VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

