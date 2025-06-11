Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 206 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Markel Group by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Markel Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.8%

MKL stock opened at $1,927.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,845.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,822.64. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,491.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,063.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MKL shares. Argus upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,727.75.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

