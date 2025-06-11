Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lifted by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 255,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,667,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 63,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $143.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $250.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 78.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

