Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 202,261 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 119.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,261 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $12,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of SDVY opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $40.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.1576 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

