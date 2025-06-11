Analysts Set Expectations for Salesforce FY2026 Earnings

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Salesforce in a report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Vanvliet anticipates that the CRM provider will post earnings of $8.55 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.34.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $268.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $256.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.47. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $227.77 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 813 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,141,957.90. The trade was a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $1,975,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,422 shares in the company, valued at $12,219,490. This trade represents a 13.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,332 shares of company stock valued at $11,024,802. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

