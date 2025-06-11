InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $534,000 Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $106.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $109.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.95 and its 200-day moving average is $103.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.07.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

