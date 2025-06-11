Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (CZFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.495 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a 1.0% increase from Citizens Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Citizens Financial Services has a payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citizens Financial Services to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZFS traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.34. 803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,793. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.45. Citizens Financial Services has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.44 million during the quarter. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citizens Financial Services stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Citizens Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

