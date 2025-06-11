Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (CZFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.495 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a 1.0% increase from Citizens Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.
Citizens Financial Services has a payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citizens Financial Services to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.
Citizens Financial Services Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CZFS traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.34. 803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,793. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.45. Citizens Financial Services has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Services
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citizens Financial Services stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Citizens Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Citizens Financial Services Company Profile
Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens Financial Services
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- RKLB Breakout Fails Near Highs: Should Investors Be Concerned?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Tesla Stock: Why These 2 Downgrades Are Actually a Buy Signal
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Tech Focused ETFs to Watch as the Market Nears All-Time Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.