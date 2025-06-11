Cameco FY2026 EPS Forecast Raised by National Bank Financial

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2027 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cameco in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 target price on Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Cameco Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $549.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.07 million. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 100.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

