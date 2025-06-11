Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance
NYSE:NXC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,101. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02.
About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
