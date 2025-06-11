Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.