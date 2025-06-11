Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Takes $737,000 Position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JSI. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF stock opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.00.

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

