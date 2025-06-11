Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.9% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 331,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 222,509 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

SCHV stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

