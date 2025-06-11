Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,429,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 75,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3%

VEU stock opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.75. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $67.12. The firm has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

