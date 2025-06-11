Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts ASML FY2026 Earnings

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of ASML in a report released on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $31.98 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ASML’s current full-year earnings is $25.17 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASML. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $906.00.

ASML opened at $784.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $308.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.74. ASML has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $699.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $712.75.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $1,239,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

